91st and Good Hope crash; driver ran red light, 3 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened Wednesday, Oct. 6 near 91st and Good Hope Road. It happened shortly before 4 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle (unit #1) was travelling at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red light and struck another vehicle (unit #2). The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to collide with another vehicle (unit #3). Unit #1 caught fire.

The driver of unit #1, a 19-year-old man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of unit #2, a 29-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At the time of this update, the driver of unit #2 is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

This remains an ongoing investigation.