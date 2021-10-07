Expand / Collapse search

91st and Good Hope crash; driver ran red light, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened Wednesday, Oct. 6 near 91st and Good Hope Road. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. 

According to police, a vehicle (unit #1) was travelling at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red light and struck another vehicle (unit #2).  The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to collide with another vehicle (unit #3).  Unit #1 caught fire. 

 The driver of unit #1, a 19-year-old man, sustained non-fatal injuries.  He was transported to the hospital for treatment.  The driver of unit #2, a 29-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle.  He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  At the time of this update, the driver of unit #2 is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.  

