91st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 91st and Custer around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

