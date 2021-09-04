Expand / Collapse search

91st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 91st and Custer around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

New Berlin police shooting: No criminal charges for officers
slideshow

New Berlin police shooting: No criminal charges for officers

The Wisconsin DOJ announced that no criminal charges will be filed for law enforcement involved in the ultimately fatal shooting of an armed man.