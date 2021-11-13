Milwaukee hit-and-run: Girl injured, police seek suspect

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a girl injured near 8th and Mitchell around noon Saturday, Nov. 13.

A vehicle struck the 9-year-old Milwaukee girl as she was crossing the street. The suspect drove off.

The girl's injuries were non-fatal, according to police; she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek the unknown driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

