8th and Cherry homicide victims ID'd by medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identities of the three persons who were fatally shot in an apartment parking lot near 8th and Cherry late Thursday, Oct. 8. They are: 

  • Tanija Turner, 19, of Milwaukee
  • Quinton McGee, 36, of Milwaukee
  • Terrance Taylor, 30

A fourth person, a 19-year-old man, was shot and wounded at the scene. At last word, he remains in critical condition.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Three guns were recovered at the scene. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at Crime Stoppers 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

