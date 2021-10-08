8th and Cherry homicide victims ID'd by medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identities of the three persons who were fatally shot in an apartment parking lot near 8th and Cherry late Thursday, Oct. 8. They are:

Tanija Turner, 19, of Milwaukee

Quinton McGee, 36, of Milwaukee

Terrance Taylor, 30

A fourth person, a 19-year-old man, was shot and wounded at the scene. At last word, he remains in critical condition.

Shooting scene at 8th and Cherry, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Three guns were recovered at the scene.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at Crime Stoppers 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

