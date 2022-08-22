87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m.

Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



