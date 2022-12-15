80 Wisconsin domestic violence deaths in 2021, 'too many people dying'

In Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives in 2021. A Milwaukee town hall meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, organizers called this an all-hands-on-deck situation.

"You’ve got one woman took 23 bullets," said Antonia Norton, The ASHA Project director and founder. "Another took 10 bullets, nine bullets, run over, set on fire, throats cut."

Preventing these deaths will take everyone coming to the table.

"There’s too many people that are dying," said Norton.

So many tables this holiday season will be empty.

"Each of the numbers you will see represents a life," said Reggie Moore, Medical College of Wisconsin.

The latest annual report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin shows domestic violence deaths up about 18% in 2021 compared to 2020, an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic.

"We’re missing the boat, and too many women, too many families are being torn apart, and we’ve got to do better," said Norton.

That’s why, at a town hall put on by the "We Are Here MKE" collective, Norton said it’s important to directly connect with communities and get them to programs like the HIR Wellness Institute. It's led by survivors like Jamie Kellicut to increase mental health resources for indigenous communities when a national report shows more than four out of five indigenous women have experienced some form of violence.

We are working with survivors, survivor families," said Kellicut. "We have lost moms, lost sisters because of domestic violence."

She said it's an important conversation for everyone, even children, like those in their "Daughters of Tradition" violence prevention program.

"It’s really important because they’re talking about people that have been murdered," said Delilah Stevens.

"We have missing indigenous women and girls and relatives for a reason," said Ella Rucker.

"They learn about leadership and mentorship and how to be sisters and use your voice in a good way," said Kellicut. "That’s part of the prevention to domestic violence."

Domestic violence homicides and shootings in Milwaukee peaked in January and September 2022, according to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The speakers at Thursday's town hall said their focus for 2023 is on prevention.