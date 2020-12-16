8 School Sisters of Notre Dame lost to COVID-19 in a week

Eight sisters at the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Elm Grove have died of COVID-19.

In a statement, the organization said they are following CDC guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus, and are asking for prayers:

"There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the sisters living at Notre Dame of Elm Grove. Unfortunately, we have lost eight sisters since December 9 to complications from the disease. All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing. Out of respect for the privacy of our sisters, we do not plan to share any additional information. Our thoughts and prayers are with the sisters, their caregivers and families. We invite you to join us in prayer for all those affected by the pandemic."

