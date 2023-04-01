7th and Vliet shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 7th and Vliet on Saturday, April 1.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.