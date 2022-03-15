79th and Capitol fatal shooting: Man dead, no arrests made

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 15 near 79th and Capitol. It happened around 2:50 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old Greenfield man, sustained fatal injuries and despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.