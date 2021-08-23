76th and Silver Spring crash: Milwaukee man charged, 2 killed

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a double fatal crash that happened at 76th and Silver Spring on Sunday, Aug. 15. The accused is Michael Howard – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide (two counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a crash at 76th and Silver Spring on Sunday, Aug. 15. When they arrived on the scene, they found two severely damaged cars.

Fatal crash near 76th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The complaint says the defendant, Howard, was sitting behind one of the vehicles and told officers he had been traveling northbound on 76th Street "at about 55 mph when the other car was coming southbound into the intersection and attempted a left turn to go eastbound on Silver Spring. He struck the other car as it was attempting to turn."

A 21-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

Several citizens witnessed the crash. One was an off-duty firefighter. That witness told police he saw "a silver Infiniti and a red car that appeared to be racing one another between traffic lights. He saw the two cars swerving through traffic lanes, traveling through the parking lanes, and cutting off other motorists while traveling at speeds he estimated to be in excess of 80 mph. He commented to his daughter that the two drivers were going to kill someone." After the crash, the off-duty firefighter attempted to help the injured motorists.

Fatal crash near 76th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Two other witnesses gave similar accounts of the incident.

When questioned by police, Howard "said he was driving his silver Infiniti and was racing his friend in a red car." They were northbound on 76th Street "traveling at a speed (Howard) estimated to be about 70 mph." Howard said as he approached Silver Spring, he "slowed to what he believed to be 50 mph." The speed limit for traffic on 76th Street at the crash location is 35 mph.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records show Howard's driver's license is in a suspended status. The complaint says since 2017, " he has been found guilty of Operating After Suspension seven times, three of which were in 2021."

Fatal crash near 76th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Howard made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 20. Cash bond was set at $200,000. Howard is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.