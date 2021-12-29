Expand / Collapse search

76th and Locust shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:33AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28 near 76th and Locust. It happened around 8:40 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim presented himself at the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seek to ID driver
article

Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seek to ID driver

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Waukesha parade victims memorial removal ceremony Wednesday
article

Waukesha parade victims memorial removal ceremony Wednesday

The temporary memorial for victims of the November parade attack in Waukesha will be removed on Wednesday.

Milwaukee COVID testing demand high, 1 in 5 positive

There's high demand for COVID testing in Milwaukee, with one in five tests coming back positive -- and a long wait for tests. Health officials are looking into extending testing hours but say staffing is a struggle, with employee burnout and even threats.