76th and Locust shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28 near 76th and Locust. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim presented himself at the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.