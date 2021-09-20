Expand / Collapse search

76th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Sept. 19 near 76th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 9 p.m. 

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

 The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

