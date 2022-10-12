76th and Glendale shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near 76th and Glendale. It happened at approximately 10:42 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, non-fatal gunshot wounds and took himself at the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing, however, may be robbery related.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.