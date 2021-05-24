76th and Brown Deer assault: Police seek to ID, locate suspect

article

Milwaukee police seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for sexual assault that occurred near 76th and Brown Deer on Saturday, May 22.

Officials say the armed suspect approached the victim shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday. He demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as a male, African American male, 21 years old, 5'7" - 5'8" tall, weighing 200-250 pounds, with a low haircut. Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue facemask, a light gray, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, white/gray t-shirt, navy blue sweatpants with a white line down the sides, and red shoes. The suspect was also armed with a black handgun.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or utilize the P3 TIPS application to provide any information anonymously.