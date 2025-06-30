73-year-old beaten to death in Milwaukee, suspect arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A person was beaten to death in Milwaukee early Monday morning, June 30, and a suspect has been arrested.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:48 a.m., the 73-year-old victim was beaten to death by the suspect in the area of 13th and Juneau.
The suspect, a 28-year-old, was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.