72nd and Lincoln: West Allis police arrest man after assault report

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police arrested a 46-year-old West Allis man on Monday, July 19 after a report of an assault near 72nd and Lincoln Avenue.

Officials say officers responded to a residence in the area around noon. The preliminary investigation determined an adult male engaged in violent behavior and physically assaulted an adult female at this residence. The adult female, who was the only other occupant of the residence at the time, was able to flee the residence.

Officers attempted to make contact with the adult male who initially refused to communicate with officers. He was reported to be highly intoxicated, armed with a knife, and made threatening statements.

Additional resources responded, including tactical officers and equipment. Officers were able to successfully communicate with the adult male, who agreed to exit the residence and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:40 p.m. 

Charges against the West Allis man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The female victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

