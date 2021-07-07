Expand / Collapse search

72nd and Congress shooting: Milwaukee teen wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 72nd and Congress on Tuesday evening, July 6, police say. 

The shooting shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. 

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

