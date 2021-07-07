72nd and Congress shooting: Milwaukee teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 72nd and Congress on Tuesday evening, July 6, police say.
The shooting shortly after 7 p.m.
The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
Advertisement