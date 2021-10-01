Expand / Collapse search

70th and Capitol homicide: Man shot multiple times, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday, Sept. 30 near 70th and Capitol. It happened around 10 p.m. 

Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Childhood friends reach new heights together at Arrowhead
article

Childhood friends reach new heights together at Arrowhead

Pole vaulting at Arrowhead High School is no joke. Julia Moore and Evan Bartelsen had unfinished business at state and their hard work paid.

Milwaukee dance team hit by bus driver shortage after trip fundraiser
article

Milwaukee dance team hit by bus driver shortage after trip fundraiser

FOX6 viewers rallied to support a Milwaukee youth dance team short on money to travel to an out-of-state competition, donating more than $8,000. The Royal Heat Dance Team booked their bus, but unfortunately, is now facing a devastating setback.

2 more MPS schools virtual due to COVID cases

As of Thursday night, the Milwaukee Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard showed 595 open COVID cases as the teachers' union calls for a citywide mask mandate.