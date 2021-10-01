70th and Capitol homicide: Man shot multiple times, suspects sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday, Sept. 30 near 70th and Capitol. It happened around 10 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.