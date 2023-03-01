6th and Rogers shooting; man wounded, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 6th and Rogers early on Wednesday, March 1. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a minor injury and was treated by medical personnel on scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.