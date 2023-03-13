6th and Juneau crash, pedestrian struck, driver arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, March 12 near 6th and Juneau. It happened around 12:05 a.m.

Police say a vehicle making a turn struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.