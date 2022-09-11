65th and Villard shooting; 16-year-old boy dead

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 near 65th and Villard. It happened at approximately 12:00 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.