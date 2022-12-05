64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire

article

Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m.

Police are seeking the shooter.

Shots fired near 64th and Bradley, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.