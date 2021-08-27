64th and Villard shooting: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in connection with a shooting that unfolded near 64th and Villard on Friday afternoon, Aug. 27.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The victim is a 38-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or Crime Stopper at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
