64th and Villard: Man shot, stabbed during argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred Sunday, March 6 near 64th and Villard. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman and 31-year-old Milwaukee man had an argument. The woman shot and stabbed the man during the argument. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He was arrested on unrelated charges.

The woman was placed in custody regarding the incident. This is domestic violence related.

All charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.