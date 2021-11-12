64th and Bradley shooting; man wounded, woman arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 12 near 64th Court and Bradley Road. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic violence argument.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.