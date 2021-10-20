62nd and Stark shooting: Milwaukee man wounded in robbery

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a robbery near 62nd and Stark on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. The victim arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

