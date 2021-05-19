62nd and Silver Spring shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 62nd and Silver Spring Drive late on Wednesday morning, May 19.

The shooting happened shortly before noon. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.    

