62nd and Silver Spring shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 62nd and Silver Spring Drive late on Wednesday morning, May 19.

The shooting happened shortly before noon. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.