62nd and Florist shooting: Man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 62nd and Florist around 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The shooting is the result of an argument. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 



