61st and Villard double shooting; 2 men wounded during argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 29 near 61st and Villard. It happened around 4 p.m.

Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was located in the area of 42nd and Villard with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances preceding the shooting appear to be argument-related. Both men appear to have shot at each other during the argument.

Both subjects are in custody and the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.