61st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee police arrest 18-year-old man
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a shooting that happened near 61st and Custer on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Officials say the shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. A 19-year-old man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting was the result of an argument.
Shooting investigation near 61st and Custer, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Advertisement