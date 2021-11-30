61st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee police arrest 18-year-old man

article

Milwaukee police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a shooting that happened near 61st and Custer on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. A 19-year-old man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting was the result of an argument.

Shooting investigation near 61st and Custer, Milwaukee

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.