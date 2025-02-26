$61K raised for Children's Wisconsin; man makes good on campaign pledge

The Brief The 2025 Chain of Hearts campaign raised more than $61,000. A father who helped pitch in on the campaign also made good on a pledge. Nick Hudzinski shaved both sides of his head as part of his "deal."



It has been two weeks since Landmark Credit Union and the Milwaukee Admirals kicked off the 2025 Chain of Hearts campaign. The goal was to raise $50,000 this year – and one father even made a daring pledge if the ambitious goal was met.

"Chain of Hearts" campaign

What we know:

Proceeds from the Chain of Hearts campaign will directly benefit Children’s Wisconsin to aid research and treatments for children facing challenging diseases.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, organizers of the campaign revealed at least $61,000 was raised – which shattered the goal for the year.

The campaign goal was met in part by funds that Landmark Credit Union collected.

Ahead of the campaign, Nick Hudzinski, a mortgage loan officer with Landmark pledged to shave both sides of his head and spray it blue if the monies raised exceeded $50,000. On Wednesday, it was time to make good on that pledge.

What they're saying:

"It's a huge heartwarming thing for me," Hudzinski said.

Hudzinski's motive for his pledge goes far beyond the funds collected. His 7-year-old son, RJ, was born with a brain injury. RJ sees multiple specialists at Children’s Wisconsin that have helped with his development.

Nick Hudzinski

"I have a son who is special needs. So I spend a lot of time (at Children’s Wisconsin). Anything I can do to give back to them, I am happy to do," Hudzinski said.

"Aa lot of our programs are funded solely through philanthropy dollars. So partners like Landmark are incredibly necessary to provide care for kids

and families," said Stefanie Ahrens from Children’s Wisconsin.