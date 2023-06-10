Milwaukee Lake Michigan drowning: Man dies after rescue

article

A 61-year-old man passed away after surviving a near-drowning in Lake Michigan on Friday, June 9.

Authorities were alerted to a possible drowning at South Shore Marina around 10:30 p.m. The caller heard splashing and saw a hat floating atop the water.

Authorities arrived and learned that the victim, identified as John Swanson, had fallen into the water from his boat, which was docked at the marina.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office drone unit helped in search and rescue efforts leading to Swanson being located around 11 p.m. Swanson initially had no pulse and was not breathing but was revived by paramedics on the scene. He was hospitalized but ultimately passed on Saturday, June 10.

Swanson was helped by members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, and Milwaukee Police Department.