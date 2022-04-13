Expand / Collapse search

60th and Fond du Lac shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect after a shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, April 13. 

Officials say around 4 p.m., a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.     

Women's resource center vandalized; Milwaukee woman charged
article

Women's resource center vandalized; Milwaukee woman charged

Police caught the person they say vandalized a women's center, but the original charges raised some eyebrows. The district attorney's office is now making changes.

Milwaukee County Zoo announces porcupine birth
article

Milwaukee County Zoo announces porcupine birth

The Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday announced that a prehensile-tailed porcupine was born March 27 in the Small Mammals building.

Milwaukee shooting: Man seriously injured near 17th and Clarke
article

Milwaukee shooting: Man seriously injured near 17th and Clarke

Milwaukee police said a man was shot and seriously injured near 17th and Clarke on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Waukesha Strong mural controversy

There's now controversy over a proposed mural honoring the lives lost in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.