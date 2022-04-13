60th and Fond du Lac shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect after a shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Officials say around 4 p.m., a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.