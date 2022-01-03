60th and Stark homicide suspect pleads not guilty

A Milwaukee woman pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in the death of a man near 60th and Stark in early December. She will be bound over for trial.

Lydia Carmona-Cartagena, 23, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon after police say she hit and killed 41-year-old Chad Wilson with a car early Thursday morning, Dec. 9, near 60th and Stark.

She's due back in court via Zoom on Jan. 27.

Carmona-Cartagena told police she knew the victim for only 24 hours before their meeting took a twisted turn. She faces life in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendant said she met Wilson on Facebook a few weeks earlier, but they hung out for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Carmona-Cartagena admitted to police that she and the victim hung out for 24 hours, drinking and doing drugs. He became upset with her and she asked him to drive her home. During the drive, the victim told Carmona-Cartagena to get out of the car and stopped the car on Stark Street. Wilson got out of the car and the defendant followed. Upset she'd have to walk with a big bag of clothes, she took out a knife and approached Wilson in the street.

According to the complaint, Carmona-Cartagena allegedly stabbed Wilson three times in the legs and stomach. Wilson fought back until he could get the knife from her and laid down in the street.

The defendant took the victim's car keys and got into the car and proceeded to run him over, missing a few times, but coming back to hit him multiple times to "make sure he was dead," a complaint read.

Surveillance footage from a local church shows the entire altercation. Wilson attempted to dodge the vehicle multiple times.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of Wilson and found he died from blunt force trauma.

