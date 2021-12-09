Expand / Collapse search

60th and Stark homicide, man dead: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, Dec. 9 responded to the area of 60th and Stark for the homicide of an adult male. 

Milwaukee police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

