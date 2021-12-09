60th and Stark homicide, man dead: medical examiner

article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, Dec. 9 responded to the area of 60th and Stark for the homicide of an adult male.
Milwaukee police are investigating.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
On Thursday, owners at a Waukesha condo building are expected to have more time to move out. This, as just-released drone footage is offering the closest look yet at the problems that forced the evacuation.
Wisconsin's top health official said Wednesday that 270 health care facilities have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief for long term care facilities facing worker shortages.
Wauwatosa police shooting 'justified,' woman injured
The police shooting of a woman in Wauwatosa in December 2020 was ruled "justified" by the Milwaukee County district attorney.