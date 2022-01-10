Expand / Collapse search

60th and Fond du Lac homicide: medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee man killed near 60th and Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a man near 60th and Fond du Lac Monday morning.

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 60th Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. 

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. 

Homicide scene near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Homicide scene near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

