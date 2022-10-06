60+ cats rescued by Elmbrook Humane Society

article

Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) removed over 60 cats from a residence in Brookfield.

Elmbrook Humane Society staff on Wednesday, Aug. 31 responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence,

The team removed 43 cats from the property on their first visit. Over that weekend, three of those cats that were rescued gave birth to 10 kittens. Humane Society staff did go back to the home two more times to retrieve the rest of the cats, for a total of 12 more cats.

All the cats will be seen by veterinary staff and be treated for any ailments. With their arrival, EBHS is now caring for more than 115 cat and kittens.

The Elmbrook Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance to help cover the extra expenses incurred by this hoarding case. Donations can be made at online or by calling 262-782-9261. Or please visit EBHS’ Amazon Wish List to purchase canned cat food.

If you are not in a position to donate but want to help EBHS consider fostering! If you are interested in becoming a cat or dog foster, please visit complete the online application form, an EBHS staff member will follow up with your as soon as possible.