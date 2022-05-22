6 arrested in Wauwatosa, 'pulling on car door handles'

A concerned caller sent officers to the area near 107th and North in Wauwatosa Sunday, May 22.

Police said officers responded just after 7 p.m. after learning of a group of individuals "pulling on car door handles."

When the officers attempted to make contact with the individuals, police said they took off running.

Six people were eventually arrested in the nearby neighborhoods.

Police said there were no injuries, and there is no concern for the public.