6 arrested for trafficking fentanyl from Arizona to Madison

article

Six people have been arrested for their participation in coordinating over five kilograms in fentanyl shipments from Arizona to Madison through the United States Postal Service, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Friday, March 24.

At the time of the arrest, six firearms were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic.

"Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thank you to the many law enforcement officers, including those in DCI, who made these arrests possible."

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service works diligently to preserve the integrity of the US Mail," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service, which includes Wisconsin. "People who use the mail to distribute dangerous drugs cause great harm to our communities, and they also place USPS employees at risk of exposure to dangerous controlled substances as well as violence associated with drug trafficking. These arrests reflect successful teamwork among federal, state and local law enforcement. We want the public to know that U.S. Postal Inspectors will aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to use the Postal Service for criminal activity."

"The DEA is grateful for the partnership with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in removing deadly, illicit fentanyl from our communities while holding drug traffickers accountable in our criminal justice system," said John G. McGarry, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Drug Enforcement Administration-Milwaukee District Office. "The trafficking of over five kilograms of fentanyl into Wisconsin is troubling, especially when only two milligrams, equivalent to just a few grains of salt, is a potentially lethal dose."

Law enforcement arrested the following individuals on Monday, March 20, 2023:

Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Madison, Wis.

Yoshi Walker, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.

Dejon Glover, 21, Madison, Wis.

Christopher Wilson, 46, Madison, Wis.

Deshawn Davis, 27, Madison, Wis.

John Maser, 34, Madison, Wis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All six individuals listed above are facing federal drug trafficking charges. Warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to this case.