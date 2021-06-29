5th and Becher house fire: Thieves steal equipment off MFD truck
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee deputy fire chief confirms for FOX6 News that unknown persons took equipment off an MFD truck while firefighters were battling a house fire near 5th and Becher on the city's south side.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
House fire near 5th and Becher, Milwaukee
