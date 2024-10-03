54th and Capitol police standoff; plea deal reached for accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man who faced charges tied to a police standoff in May reached a plea deal. The man, Nathan Conner, pleaded no contest to two charges against him. Two others were dismissed. The judge placed Conner on probation for 30 months.



A 30-year-old Milwaukee man who faced multiple charges following a police standoff near 54th and Capitol in May reached a plea deal.

Nathan Conner pleaded no contest to two charges against him – fail/comply-officer/person in custody and resisting or obstructing an officer. Two other charges were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

After Conner entered those pleas, a Milwaukee County judge withheld a sentence and instead placed him on probation for 30 months.

Case details

A heavy police presence formed outside the Hayat Pharmacy at 54th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 22.

Pharmacy employees told FOX6 News a man ran into the building with a gun. They said the man then hid inside the building. Employees said Milwaukee police arrived and had the building evacuated.

FOX6 News crews saw the man go into police custody shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. MPD later confirmed the man, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody shortly before 8:45 p.m. and a firearm was recovered.

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in the area of Fond du Lac and Capitol that happened at approximately 2 p.m. They said the man fled the scene on foot and entered the nearby pharmacy building.

A tactical setup was established and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted throughout the evening.