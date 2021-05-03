Expand / Collapse search

53rd and Vienna fatal shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspects

Shooting near 53rd and Vienna in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting that happened near 53rd and Vienna in Milwaukee early Monday, May 3, officials said. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

