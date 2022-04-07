Expand / Collapse search

52nd and Hampton homicide; medical examiner dispatched to scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has responded on Thursday, April 7 to the homicide an adult male near 52nd and Hampton Avenue.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is a developing story.

