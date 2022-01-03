51st and Capitol shooting; 16-year-old girl dead, related to business robbery

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 2 near 51st and Capitol. It happened at approximately 10:25 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be related to a business robbery and are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.