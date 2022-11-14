AT&T Foundation gives $50K; bridge the digital divide for minority youth

article

AT&T Foundation grants $50,000 to the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) and the Hmong American Friendship Association (HAFA) on Monday, Nov. 14.

AT&T's officials said the money will go to supporting the effort in helping bridge the digital divide for African American and Hmong youth in the city.

According to a news release, A $25,000 AT&T Foundation grant will support the Greater Milwaukee Urban League’s educational programs aimed at combining digital literacy programming with foundational academic skills to help provide digital skills and access to technology for African American students in Milwaukee. Through the GMUL Technology Center, students in need receive access to devices, high-speed internet, computer software programs and digital training workshops to help them build new skills and complete homework during the school year.

Lo Neng, executive director of HAFA, and Eve Hall, CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League

"We know too many of our young people face challenges having the digital resources they need to succeed in school and be prepared for their future," said Dr. Eve Hall, president & CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League. "This grant from the AT&T Foundation will help boost our efforts to integrate digital literacy and academic skills development as part of our educational programming."

AT&T said the Hmong American Friendship Association will receive a $25,000 AT&T Foundation grant to help expand their youth academic program, which provides homework help and tutoring to Hmong students in the organization’s computer lab. Hmong students who may not have a device or internet at home receive academic support, digital literacy training, and tutoring.

"Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Hmong families and help them become successful, contributing members of their community," said Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, HAFA executive director. "In today’s digital age, that means making sure our young people have the digital skills and resources they need for academic success. We are grateful to receive this grant from the AT&T Foundation to expand our program’s reach to more Hmong students."

AT&T's officials said millions of students across the U.S. are affected by the digital divide and do not have reliable internet or a computer at home to complete their homework, including many young people in underserved communities in Milwaukee.

"We believe all Americans, especially our youth, should be connected to the future, regardless of income or zip code," said Paul Weirtz, state president of AT&T Wisconsin. "The AT&T Foundation is proud to support the efforts of these nonprofits to help close the digital divide for African American and Hmong youth in Milwaukee who need extra help to navigate and succeed in our digital world."