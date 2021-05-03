50 Milwaukee homicides in 5 months after record year

There have been 50 homicides in Milwaukee in five months on the heels of a record year in 2020. Five of the murders happened since Sunday morning, May 2. Two teenagers were among those killed.

"It just make no sense," said a neighbor. "It’s like, really, it’s just got to end."

At 24th and Meinecke Monday, May 3 was a scene that's become familiar.

"I’m in my room and I hear gunshots, like six to eight of them or whatever," said a neighbor.

Around 11:30 Monday morning, police said two men were shot. One of the men did not survive.

Advertisement

"The next thing I know, I look out my window and I see a man laying in the alley," said a neighbor. "A police officer came and he aided them."

It was the latest in a rash of violence, with five killed since Sunday. Four lost their lives to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was killed in an at 37th and Marion. A 19-year-old woman was shot at 92nd and Sheridan. A man was shot at 53rd and Vienna early Monday morning.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"This is a call to action," said Interim Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "Public safety is a team effort."

Milwaukee crime stats are nearly keeping pace with 2020's record homicide numbers.

Leaders say ending the crippling violence will take everyone.

"It’s not all on the Milwaukee Police Department to solve these things," said Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. "We need a collaborative approach."

Neighbors just want something to be done before more lives are lost.

"There’s like, kids trying to run around and play, and they can’t run around and play because you don’t know where the next gunshot is going to come from," said a neighbor.

The 15-year-old who was killed Sunday, Jacob Howard, was a sophomore at Homestead High School. A spokesman said this is a devastating time for the entire school district community.