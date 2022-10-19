5-year-old boy killed in Racine, struck by vehicle

article

A five-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It happened on Memorial Drive near West Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several civilians rendering aid and assisted with that while waiting for the ambulance. Officers learned that a female child ran into the street from the west. North and southbound traffic stopped for the girl and urged her to get out of the street.

Once the girl left the roadway, southbound traffic started to resume. It was at this point that a five-year-old boy ran into the roadway from the east. Northbound traffic saw the child and did not move. The vehicle that was headed south, that had stopped for the girl, did not see the boy and struck him.

The boy was transported to Ascension Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.