5-legged dog adopted from Wisconsin Humane Society in Kenosha

article

It's a story that ends on a paws-itive note! Bella, the 5-legged dog at the Wisconsin Humane Society, was officially adopted on Friday, May 3.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, her new mom, Melissa, walked into the Kenosha Campus wearing a sweatshirt that read "Adopt the Special Ones."

There are plenty of other animals in need of fur-ever homes. Head to the Wisconsin Humane Society website to learn more.