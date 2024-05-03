Expand / Collapse search

5-legged dog adopted from Wisconsin Humane Society in Kenosha

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 3, 2024 3:46pm CDT
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Bella and Melissa. COURTESY: Wisconsin Humane Society

KENOSHA, Wis. - It's a story that ends on a paws-itive note! Bella, the 5-legged dog at the Wisconsin Humane Society, was officially adopted on Friday, May 3.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, her new mom, Melissa, walked into the Kenosha Campus wearing a sweatshirt that read "Adopt the Special Ones."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Wisconsin Humane Society: 5-legged dog to be up for adoption in Kenosha
article

Wisconsin Humane Society: 5-legged dog to be up for adoption in Kenosha

The Wisconsin Humane Society is sharing the story of the first five-legged dog they've seen in the organization's 145-year history.

There are plenty of other animals in need of fur-ever homes. Head to the Wisconsin Humane Society website to learn more. 