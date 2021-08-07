5 injured in 5 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Police are investigating five separate shootings that left five people injured in less than three hours Friday night.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Teutonia and Green Tree. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened near 28th and Clybourn around 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

The third shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near 15th and Center. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police have a suspect in custody at this time.

A fourth shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 13th and Ring. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious injuries. He is being treated at a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation at this time. Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

A fifth shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Bourbon on the city's far northwest side. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in grave condition, not expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation at this time. Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents, you're asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android