5 hurt in Milwaukee crash at 13th and Manitoba

Four people were hurt in a crash at 13th and Manitoba in Milwaukee Wednesday night, Dec. 1.

Police said a vehicle was spotted headed south on 16th Street at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled. Near 15th and Manitoba, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and pulled over.

The vehicle continued for about two blocks before the driver blew a stop sign at 13th and Manitoba, striking a vehicle headed south on 13th.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested. His passenger, a 33-year-old, suffered a significant knee injury, police said.

The four others hurt, including a 17-month-old baby, two men, ages 25 and 27 and a woman, age 29, were in the vehicle that was hit in this incident.

All of those hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are referring charges against the striking driver.